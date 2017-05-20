Here is the english version of my now famous “Fallait demander” !
Thanks Una from unadtranslation.com for the translation 🙂
Advertisements
Here is the english version of my now famous “Fallait demander” !
Thanks Una from unadtranslation.com for the translation 🙂
409 thoughts on “You should’ve asked”
My ex husband was like this (as far as I know, he still is). My second husband set the tone with our family very early on. When we were still dating, he came over for dinner and, while I had gotten dinner ready, he got the table set, and ran back and forth to the kitchen to get forgotten items throughout the meal. My then 5-year-old daughter said “You don’t let Mommy do ANYTHING!” Nor did this stop when our relationship became established. He does nearly all the laundry in the house, including folding and putting away. He washes dishes when they need to be washed. Gets the kids breakfast and prepares their lunches Etc etc. All was not always smooth sailing, though. He did point out to me, at some point, that the “managerial” approach to housekeeping can backfire. If your husband is doing a task in a way that’s different than how you would do it — hold back the criticism! 9 times out of 10, the difference is not critical, and just a matter of taste. It doesn’t take many times of being told that he is doing things “wrong” to get a man to give up and say “OK, fine, just do it yourself, then!” Communication is super important — in both directions!
LikeLiked by 5 people
So you got yourself a slave? You must feel happy about that.
LikeLike
No, she got herself a “wife”. See how it feels?
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is a REALLY good response. Especially the part where people should hold the critism and consider if what the guy is doing is actually bad, or just different.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your second husband sounds like a dream…where did you find him? haha.. I’m in the same boat, single Mom and feeling a bit sour on men but reading your post gave me hope 🙂
LikeLike
Not applicable at all to my home, extended home/family and even my friend circle and community. This is all about upbringing and the basic beliefs and values. There are plenty of scenarios where husband goes through ultimate stress, pain and humiliation at times just to support the family. Many a times wife starts to nag a dead tired husband moment he steps into home. Please have balanced views. Such articles have been written for generations they do not change anything at all. If anything has to change then start training them from young. Make your kids clean their dishes after every meal. Make them do some chores during weekends/holidays. Make them stay with grandparents and take care of them. They will grow up into adults who do not suffer form such problems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What about when a wife goes through ultimate stress, pain and humiliation at times just to support the family and still has to come back home and do chores… The problem is with you calling it “nagging”. It’s not “nagging” if it is a job that needs to be done to sustain the family. Just like earning a living is important, making a living (cooking, cleaning, washing) is important. The idea is to share work load including mental work load.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mate, many times it’s a dead tired wife doing the nagging and fed up with having to nag. Me, I’m usually the dead tired wife returning from full time work who is immediately having to enter the second shift of housework, chores, and the emotional labour of managing the other household members. Boo hoo hoo me?
I’m with you on the importance of training the children from a young age. It helps when the behaviour modelled around them is supportive around that message.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m very interested to understand how you know how chores are split and how women feel about their role in their house across your community? Is that really something you’ve discussed with multiple female neighbors?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could the woman who is nagging when her partner get home be upset because SHE TOO just got home and doesn’t have the luxury to chill like does because of the rest of the work she is doing to run the household? There are not that many 1 income families so if both are working but SHE has to THINK of all the things… that’s why there is what you consider “NAGGING” which is just an expression of “I too am tired and have worked all day today and while working I made Dr. and Dentist appointments for the kids, and made sure the soccer booster fees are paid and mailed your mom a birthday card and made the grocery list and will go get the groceries on the way home and come home and help with home work while cooking dinner and, and, and.” While apparently you are just trying to decompress from your day…………..??????
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you so much!
First thing I thought of was how to teach this to my son (12 yrs)
….oh wait…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on Alice Hayes.
LikeLike
I’m someone who plays the same role as the male partner in this story. My household has the same problem as described here. I am guilty of not sharing my partner’s mental load. But I’m not 100% guilty.
Just hear me out for a moment. (I know my comment will upset readers, but I promise not to abuse my privilege.) I do what I can to run the household. When my partner is away, it’s me who sets priorities about household tasks and who makes judgement calls about problems that arise. (Yes, we do have kids.) My priorities and judgements are different than what my partner would make, but they’re appropriate for the situation. Things get done as they should, like cooking, cleaning, laundry, homework, and so on; Not necessarily, though, as my partner would do it.
When we’re together, though, my judgement is consistently overruled. I’m scolded for using the “wrong” cleaner in the bathroom, or folding the sheets “incorrectly.” Tasks are ultimately taken away from me. Then, I get accused of not doing my part.
This accusation completely ignores the fact that I carry the full mental load for things like household repairs, gardening, recycling, composting, and exterior maintenance. Those items are completely off my partner’s radar; they were delegated to me long ago. (“Dirty” jobs: traditionally “male” …. Why is that, anyway?) This is not to say these are my only responsibilities: I’m completely responsible for meal preparation and clean-up, too. Interestingly, because the kitchen is my responsibility, I tend to do most of the grocery shopping. I keep track of what is needed, and I pay for most of it. I also am the only one who cleans the kitchen.
Many factors can contribute to inequities in the household. I’d never attempt to argue against the factors explained in this post. But, in my case, at least, there’s more to the story. (And I’ll bet I’m not alone, friends.) For one partner to take on 50% of the mental load, the other has to let go of her “traditional” domestic rule.
Indeed, we are all victims of the patriarchy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Someone commented about this exact thing as well: consider if the job is actually done incorrectly, or just differently.
Great points you come with
LikeLike
You can only be told that you are “Wrong” so many times before you stop doing it 🙂
LikeLike
Ok. Ouch. Convicted. No excuses. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uhm, yeah, but you’re missing a contributory ” You’re doing it wrong!” You folded the clothes wrong, you fed the kids wrong, you dressed them wrong, and so on and so on and finally you get “screw it, tell me if you want me to do something.” Too often, the ‘mental load’ is off-limits unless its “done my way”. And once that happens, its all downhill.
LikeLike
Start doing it right, then! Problem solved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The “mental load” described seems to be more a symptom of very poor organisation skills. If someone is literally relying on their own human memory to organise and manage their life and family, it will always end badly.
Thankfully we live in an age of brilliant life-enhancing technology that can reduce human error and help us manage our lives better.
I think it’s fairly resentful to suggest that outsourcing labour to third parties is not a good solution. Division of labour is a fairly fundamental economic principle and no reason why it shouldn’t have a place in family life.
LikeLike
But why outsource to poor immigrant women??? If they are being paid family supporting wages with benefits, I would agree. But that is rarely the case. This is just another form of exploiting women.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This feels so familiar. On Saturday I was volunteering all day, but my husband wanted to have friends over to see our kittens. I said “OK, but be sure to clean the house first. The bathroom should be fine, but the floor probably needs to be swept. Be sure to put the rug back out. Also, the bird feeder needs to be filled.”
When I got home, there were dust bunnies all over the floor, the rug was still in a pile in the kitchen where we had left it earlier, and the bird feeder was empty. There was junk all over the kitchen table, which I would have noticed and tidied, and the kittens’ litter boxes were overflowing. I guess our guests just got to see the house like that!
It saddens me that even with a husband as nice and caring as mine (he brought me lunch!) and a wife as disorganized as me, I’m right to assume that he doesn’t keep track of what needs to be done around the house at all, and that even if I give him direct instructions they probably won’t get done and I’ll end up doing them anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its also quite probable he values the things about a clean house less than you do.
Its not that he didn’t *track* that he was to clean the house, it was a lesser priority to him.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on The Lightning Love and commented:
Love everything about this.
LikeLike
Or women can wait to have kids with a man that was raised right
LikeLike
I think y’all might just have (or might just be observing) a shitty relationship. I suppose every stereotype exists for a reason- But shouldn’t this conversation be had with a significant other or mediator and not the public? Your lack of protest to live this way early on (much less marry someone who behaves this way) is approval. Men who care about their wives/significant others and treat them as beloved friends can be found everywhere. Every human is full of faults, but NO ONE is powerless to change their situation, and no one here is a victim.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. Those men are not to be found everywhere. The majority of men do not feel like household management is their job. And piling the responsibility for not fighting harder, as if being forced to fight on top of all the organisational load we carry all the time, is really rich. And, ironically, it disproves your point – even a well-meaning guy like you thinks it’s our responsibility to ensure equality. Why? Why isn’t it also yours? You live in that house too, don’t you? Why aren’t you responsible for not letting your wife carry the load by herself? Why isn’t it your responsibility to be invested in your own household?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read it more as a social commentary than an individual’s ranting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That sounded incredibly defensive. I didn’t hear blame in this article, it’s just the way it is. Likewise, I believe that there are similarities on the other side, where responsibility for certain things, such as home repairs and maintenance are assumed to be tha man’s responsibility. But this is not just a description of one couple’s dysfunctional relationship. It’s what happens as a result of centuries of social conditioning. As we, as humans, evolve, it takes a while for social mores to catch up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you are a man, this comes perilously close to mansplaining.
It is tremendously validating to see that I am not the only person who has experienced this. It is the kind of thing that is not easily acknowledged, even to oneself, until seeing it put into words like this. When speaking up with a partner starts an argument, and that argument ends (as it does too often for women) with us feeling that maybe we ARE being unreasonable/demanding/controlling, it soon becomes something we learn to live with. Or, as I ended up doing, we leave. But I think you will find that this experience is far more universal than you seem to think.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know lots of men who care about their wives/significant others and treat them as beloved friends in every other respect. I think they would tell you they have an egalitarian marriage. Many are not male chauvanists. But they cannot see the things that need to be done around the house or to care for the children. Or maybe they choose a few jobs they like to do, and do those regularly, while the wife/partner takes responsibility for making sure that all the necessary things get done.
I completely agree, though, that women in this position shouldn’t keep doing more of the work and continue to kind of be “in charge” of what is supposed to happen, while continually feeling that it isn’t fair. I think the author make some reasonable suggestions at the end of the article, including the suggestion to just become more tolerant of things lying around or tasks remaining undone. I think it is important for women in this position to realize that they probably play an equal role in creating this dynamic. I don’t think that the cartoon is painting the women as victims; it acknowledges that it is women’s fault as well as men’s that this situation happens.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on My Blog.
LikeLike
You’ve managed to expose in a very simple way, a topic that I find very difficult to talk about. I have a very helpful husband who can take matters into his own hands, but still, I saw myself in some of these situations, which I struggle to change in my everyday life. I would like to translate this to Portuguese, if you want. It would help a lot of Portuguese speaking women to express this so common and everlasting situation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Interesting how many of the men replying here assume the comic is about a couple where the man works but the woman is a stay at home mom, when the first panel of the comic clearly states, “a colleague invited me for dinner .. she was trying to feed her kids while preparing our meal”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is why our home looks like a bomb went off and we just kept living in the debris (we don’t have kids).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please … more of this. I am especially looking forward to the emotional work one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can relate to this article from when I was a new Dad. I’m sure my wife took on much more of the mental load. The most obvious reason being that this was how our parents managed things. But secondly, I felt inferior to her natural parenting bond with the baby and that I couldn’t do things nearly as well as she could – largely because I was afraid to try. Developing parenting skills and confidence helped me to assume a larger portion of the load. Having time with the kid(s) by myself really fostered that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure what you are observing as a “natural parenting bond” that she is better at than you is just the fact that somebody had to do it so she did. Just do it. Women aren’t magic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great, Thank you so much for this post.
LikeLike
Brilliant post. And makes me realise just how lucky I am as Hubby does share the load competely, not just part time or half heartedly. Sometimes he drives me mad as he almost takes over! Heaven helo me when he tidies up………. I can’t find a thing!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d like to translate this in Urdu. This is brilliant!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I stopped reading at “The mental load is almost completely borne by women.” I’m tired of clicking on a link that I think is going to be empowering and wholesome and instead I find something that finds a way to attack half the population every chance it gets. I’m tired of prejudice and stereotypes. I’m tired of being bullied into having to agree with everything said by a “feminist”. I’m tired of being told that my opinion doesn’t matter because of what’s between my legs.
But most of all, I’m tired of people telling me “now you know how it feels” after I tell them that. If you want people to stop being jerks, the WORST thing you can do is be a jerk to them. In the past month I’ve been attacked by people simply because I’ve asked for sources and explanations on how something targets women. In the past year I’ve gone from calling myself an ally and wanting to support feminism to being convinced that I would rather face the actual troubles of women in society than be a man trying to help feminism.
LikeLike
I don’t know, man, this seems to be a real thing even if it’s not a universal rule. Heaven knows I am just like these guys and I get to enjoy minimal mental load (to the frustration of my girlfriend). Kudos if you do your part.
Now that you know this isn’t malarkey, it might be useful to read it to understand the details of this actually real relationship dynamic. It might also be worth taking a break from thinking about feminism, cause that shit has got you pretty worked up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t see any attack or any bullying in this article. I agree that feminists should not be jerks…but I don’t see that happening here. I see a good description of a common problem. The take-away is not to condemn men, it is to have some new conversations and negotiations. The ideas presented here can help both men and women to understand their situation (whether it is the stereotyped situation or not) and better be able to frame a household dynamic that works for everyone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No one attacked men but okay. If you can’t understand that women actually are usually expected to do all of this then you were never a feminist and never an ally we wanted. This is a very simple comic explaining a very simple idea and asking for solutions to a problem many women face. You are not those women therefore you cannot speak for them. There are not always tidy sources to explain things that women face like mental abuse or taking on the load of housework, however the author DID provide a study. Perhaps you missed that or just didn’t care because you’re more concerned with men’s oppression. Sorry but resentment towards men that most women have is correctly placed anger that men have brought on themselves. No one is hating on men, but you know that. You just came here to defend yourself because you’re uncomfortable about how men are portrayed here. If this post doesn’t apply to you, it wasn’t written ABOUT you. Being so defensive about it implies there may be more truth to this strip in your own life than you are letting on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Diddums.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You aren’t being bullied. I’m exhausted by carrying the mental load in my household whilst simultaneously being the primary breadwinner. If communicating this makes me a “jerk,” then I guess I’m a jerk. What is the other option? Keeping my mouth shut and doing the housework, I guess. I’m serious here. If so much as articulating the problem is an attack, how do you suggest women handle this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I LOVE this cartoon. I do think, though, that the point it is trying to make is slightly different than some commenters have taken away. There are lots of posts about ‘I do this’ or ‘if I do it I get it wrong so I don’t do it any more’. The point is, it’s about MENTAL load. Not physical. The point is not what you are doing, it’s whether you are thinking about what needs doing – seeing things before they’re problems, anticipating what’s GOING to need to be done, putting thought in. Bringing your A-game, basically. Otherwise you’re the ‘you should’ve asked’ man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I found this to be a really useful, fascinating read. Thanks for putting this together. I’d really welcome hearing from women here who carry the majority of the “mental load,” and what approach worked well for you in addressing the mental load imbalance with your partners. I could imagine a lot of scenarios where trying to bring up this topic with your partner would NOT land well, so just looking for pointers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would love to hear that too. I’ve been with my partner for nearly a decade and have yet to find a successful way to address this.
LikeLike
Carolyn, I completely agree with your views. I think this cartoon is much more about the mental load–all the mental resource, planning, and energy, both conscious and behind-the-scenes that ends up feeling like a drain over time. In other words, for example, not just the act of going to the grocery store and buying what your partner tells you needs to be bought, but figuring out, on your own, what needs to be bought and buying it. It’s all the thinking ahead, planning, and anticipating that’s depleting over time. The planning and the doing are both important, but it’s this planning piece and mental load that needs to be carried by 2 people, not just 1.
LikeLiked by 1 person
loved it
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Mum Bakes.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on lexgurst.
LikeLike
I found this to be a really useful, fascinating read. Thanks for putting this together. I’d really welcome hearing from women here who carry the majority of the “mental load,” and what approach worked well for you in addressing the mental load imbalance with your partners. I could imagine a lot of scenarios where trying to bring up this topic with your partner would NOT land well, so just looking for pointers.
LikeLike
For those saying “I did the chores, was told I did them wrong, and stopped doing them”, this is the wrong answer.
It’s not easy to do, because your ego is bruised when told “you’re doing it wrong” but here’s what you should say: “How would you prefer it be done?”
I simply continue doing the work “my way” until I’m provided an alternative that works for my partner. I don’t just give up on the task.
Another thing we’ve found helpful to share a small portion of the mental load is using shared digital to-do lists like the Todoist app. You still have to both get in the habit of entering tasks and checking the list, but it’s much simpler to share errands when you finally do. Especially when your phones are always with you anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the phrases I worked hard to ban in our household was my husband’s use of ‘why don’t you help mama with the dinner….. help mama with the washing etc”. He thought he was being helpful but I saw that as reinforcing the notion that these chores were my responsibility. By all means encourage the children to help with chores. But just say “why don’t you help with the dinner….” or better yet “why don’t we help with the dinner’. Another thing that helped redress the imbalance was taking myself away to visit family for 6 weeks. Pretty quickly, necessity meant that he took on organising the household and when I returned, I had to bite my tongue and accept some changes in routine and methodology. Either that, or take back the mental load of running the household. These days, tasks are much more evenly spread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are almost there in this thinking!
I used to think all this – Look at how much I do! Then I got older and had more than 4 kids – The way to combat all of this is to just assign it done to him. I’ve resorted to just plopping down on the couch now. Kids fed? “Honey, you’re going to need to get the kiddos fed and don’t forget to start a load” while I sit now.
I wasted SO much mental anguish on how I did everything, thought everything and planned everything. I wanted noticed, I wanted a break, I wanted him to just step in instead of listening to him say “You could have asked” so I did EXACTLY what he said – I ASKED and I asked for it all.
Now, it’s easy – walk out the door or leave him to his own devices while YOU (yes you my dear!) need to “take a 45 minute crap while playing on your phone” or “run off to the store” or “read the paper, watch the news” – Trust me! After a WEEK of leaving him to everything and staring at him like “WHY ISN’T THIS DONE, DIDN’T YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO”? – He’ll be a changed man.
Mine couldn’t comprehend this concept at ALL until he physically had to balance and manage everything plus the mental behind the scenes work.
Make ’em work!!
Also – your partner isn’t a “babysitter” they are the other half to the solution – GET TO WORK!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
When is your post coming on emotional labour? 🙂
LikeLike
Great article but…. the thought bubble with the noose is offensive and insensitive.
LikeLike
Thank you for the English translation! I’ve read it in French and felt completely in tune and was looking forward to a version I could discuss with my English speaking husband!
Whether we are guilty of ignoring the physical or mental workload, of being too fussy to appreciate our partner’s help, or (allegedly) none of it, I think this cartoon highlights a communication problem faced by almost all couples albeit at different levels.
This can be a great tool to open up the discussion: It is worth checking where your partner thinks you stand!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said! It’s especially important to be flexible and tolerant about “standards” of housework and methods of cleaning/organizing. Discussing this with one’s partner is essential. When my partner cleans differently or cooks things I would’t, I accept that he has his own way of doing things. However, dividing the mental load is a complex problem, since as you point out, boys are not raised to think about all the things that go into household management and child-raising. A truly equal relationship is still not achievable in our society, but communication and compassion go a long way to creating a more equal division of the burdens of home life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gosh this is amazing. Please do the emotional labor one, too!! I love this. Thank you!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
perfect! ❤ thank you
LikeLike
I understand a lot of work was put into the comic so congratulations. I’m sure there is an issue here but life is difficult for men and women and I don’t think divisive thinking is helpful. I think if there is a way to make everybody feel more connected – to make everyone feel understood. Inclusive thinking – keep everybody together. One side can’t take all the blame – it’s not fair and life is more complex.
LikeLike
Thank you for this!
Most of the time when reading these things, I accept them as truth, but also don’t view myself as complicit. I’m a single man, living in an apartment alone. I don’t make women do the majority of the housekeeping, because there’s no woman here to do it for me. However, part way through this, I realized that if I did have a girlfriend, or wife, living with me, then my current state of living would necessitate her to take full responsibility of keeping the house presentable.
I love to cook, but cleaning is my major downfall. My place is a mess, and any time I do try to clean I just get super frustrated with it. I’ll happily spend 4 hours cooking, but half an hour of cleaning is just torture. I like the bit about if you asked your partner to clean the table, then only the table would be cleaned and nothing else. Yeah, that would happen. Because that’s what I do. Hell, for me, even cleaning the table doesn’t mean I put the things away. They tend to just go to a different table, or a chair or something.
I was at a newly married friends house the other month. Prior to marriage, his place was super messy. I visited their new place and was immediately struck by how clean it was, and how well decorated. When I commented on that, he just went “yep, that’s married life. I gotta keep this place spotless now” what I quickly realized what he meant by that was “my wife tidies everything up before bed”.
This post made me realize that if I don’t change my ways, then when I do get a girlfriend or a wife, and we start living together, I will be one of those men you’re describing here. If I can’t tidy up after myself when I’m alone, then I’m not going to when I’m with someone else. I don’t want someone to be burdened by living with me, I want living together to make things easier on the both of us. So, I’m going to try to figure out this whole ‘cleaning’ thing, and hopefully by the time someone moves in with me, I can make their life a little easier, instead of harder.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I appreciate the discussion here. I am interested to read the number of men whose reply is, “Well, I get criticized as to how I do it, so I don’t want to do it anymore.”
And on the one hand, that’s fair. There are multiple ways to do something, and though some are better, some are just different styles. That’s good to step back and just go with.
On the other, though, I wonder if it’s not that they’re getting criticized, but that they’re getting criticized *by a woman*.
I mean really, the “traditionally male” types of careers – engineering, science, sports, etc – are highly critical. You have to know what you’re doing or your bridge falls down. You have to practice over and over and accept criticism or you don’t make it to the star quarterback position. My father owned a construction company, and let me tell you, men don’t hold back when it comes to criticism about the way to do things right. (I still have to do some breathing exercises to keep calm when I try to back up a trailer because of the kind of criticism men throw around.)
So I’m sorry that you’re so fragile, cupcake, but if you actually cared about what you’re doing, you’d be ok with criticism because you would want to do better every time. Except that it’s a woman criticizing and it’s “woman’s work” you’re being criticized about, so that makes you pout about nobody appreciating your contributions.
The patriarchy disservices us all, as many others have mentioned.
LikeLike
Excellent!
LikeLike
Great article and my husband found it helpful (and funny!) too. Thanks!!
LikeLike
So it uses gender stereotypes of men while saying we need to eliminate gender stereotypes? What? If you look at the reddit thread, you will find plenty of gays, stay at home fathers, lesbians, etc experiencing the same thing. So gender has nothing to do with these problems and making it about gender is deplorable. When the situation is reversed, the problems remain the same. The message is good but making it one sided is a disservice and frankly disgusting. So now you are the one being sexist. This is the worst kind of feminism and why feminists get such a bad name. Feminism should be equality, gender neutral, etc. This isn’t any of those things.
LikeLike
I LOVE when men do the “I’ll just do this wrong so she quits asking me to do it” trick.
LikeLike
There’s an easy solution – Don’t.
Don’t wipe other people’s asses for them.
Don’t have kids.
Don’t marry.
UNLESS you can make absolutely sure, that you have found a partner, that understands you, you and them can comprehend a very concept of burdens and chores, that family life entails and commit to their word. Then sign a written binding contract, that defines managiarial and physical duties, mental load and has definitive metrics and time-tracking demands, violating those might invoke legal penalties. Oh, and contract might be reviewed once in a while, especially, if you plan to have children.
I’d even go as far as to suggest this: don’t have children unless you can be absolutely sure, that can take care of them on your own, either you have savings or stable enough job to outsource it to someone else. It’s your children, after all, and for women it’s their bodies too. And only after you make sure, you can take care of a child (or couple), factor in any partners.
You have brain. You have dreams. You have contranceptives.
Otherwise… Don’t. , Think, what do you loose by not having a spouce or children?
All these burdens you describe. They sound horrible! Why would agree to that, when not you’re sure, that you and your partners can actually handle them?
Prepare, research, make sure to know what you look in your potential mates, and be sure to learn them well and while you’re at it, spend more time on yourself, your hobbies or activism, if it’s your cup of tea. Make a career, read, travel, participate in charity or play some games, whatever.
Institute of marriage is overrated, anyway and unions born of it tend to be defected, unless heavily modified to suit personal needs and demands of reality. It’s not like there is some kind of imperative or a ‘race’, you might ‘loose’.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Eye Rɛin Vərsəz and commented:
A conversation we all need to be having.
LikeLike