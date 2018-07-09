Let go … then what ?

Once again I’m invited to a “Mental Load” conference directed to women, based on how to “let go”. How to do less, how to accept chores not to be done as well as we would have.

I’m so TIRED of this. Once again, responsibility relies on women, always too demanding, too controlling, too everything ! Whereas men would be those kind of big kids unable to vacuum correctly. This is upsetting for everyone !

So what happens when we “let go”, if men don’t take over ? Well, the dishes rot in the sink, children miss their vaccines and wear clothes too small for them, the school canteen remains unpaid and the fridge empty.

When will there be a conference aimed to men, to advise them about how to take their part ?